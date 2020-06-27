Nepal | June 27, 2020

KATHMANDU, JUNE 26

The evacuation process of Nepalis stranded abroad continued today.

On the 16th day of the evacuation, a total of 1,003 Nepalis were repatriated today.

As per the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation conducted two evacuation flights from Bahrain bringing back 142 and 131 Nepalis, respectively.

The national flag carrier also repatriated 254 passengers along with 14 dead bodies from Malaysia today.

Himalaya Airlines also repatriated one dead body along with 148 passengers from Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways repatriated 160 Nepalis from Kuwait and Air Arabia evacuated 168 Nepalis from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to TIA, eight repatriation flights will be conducted on Saturday, for which two aircraft of NAC have departed for Hong Kong and Melbourne, respectively, today.

Meanwhile two other narrow-body aircraft of NAC have departed for the UAE and Saudi Arabia. All the flights will arrive on Saturday.

Similarly, two aircraft of Himalaya Airlines have departed for the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Two other flights will be conducted by Qatar Airways from Qatar and Jazeera Airways from Kuwait on Saturday.

Amid this, seven domestic flights were also conducted today.

As per TIA, Kailash Air conducted three chartered flights to Myagdi, Dhading and Pokhara from Kathmandu today.

Likewise, Simrik Air conducted two flights to Mugu and Gorkha from Kathmandu.

Similarly, Summit Air departed for Dolpa and Sita Air flew to Simikot today.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

