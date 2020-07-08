Nepal | July 08, 2020

1,177 stranded Nepalis evacuated

Published: July 08, 2020 11:58 am On: Business
HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE
KATHMANDU, JULY 7

Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,177 stranded Nepalis were repatriated today.

As per the statistics maintained by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated stranded Nepalis via three flights.

While NAC brought 148 Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur, it also brought home 149 Nepalis from Kuwait and 252 from Riyadh.

Similarly, Himalaya Airlines today conducted two flights to repatriate Nepalis from Dammam and Abu Dhabi. While the airline brought 154 stranded Nepalis from Dammam, it also evacuated 155 from Abu Dhabi.

Likewise, Jazeera Airlines conducted two flights from Kuwait to bring home 319 Nepalis.

As per the schedule, 11 flights will be conducted to different destinations on Wednesday to rescue Nepalis who have been stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

