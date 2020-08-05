1,218 Nepalis repatriated via seven flights

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4
A total of 1,218 Nepalis were repatriated today from five destinations.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of seven repatriation flights were conducted today. Among them, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 153 and 152 passengers from Malaysia and Doha in Qatar, respectively.
Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought home 151 passengers from Doha and 267 passengers from Japan today.
Air Arabia brought back 165 passengers from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Fly Dubai evacuated 154 passengers from Dubai.
Malindo Air also brought 176 Nepalis back home from Malaysia.
Eight more repatriation flights are scheduled for Wednesday.
Meanwhile, nine domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Summit Air departed for Lukla and Tara Air also conducted two flights to Lukla from Kathmandu. Manang Heli conducted three flights to Gosaikunda, Gorkha and Khotang.
Meanwhile, Shree Air Heli arrived at TIA from Birgunj while Sita Air departed for Nepalgunj. Kailash Air also conducted a flight to Okhaldhunga from Kathmandu.
The House panel listed positive effects of proper forest management Biratnagar, August 3 The implementation of scientific forest management programme has led to improvement in the status of forests in eastern Nepal. Increase in revenue collection, replacement of timber import, gradual increas Read More...
Jajarkot, August 3 Food stuffs were supplied to landslide hit areas in Jajarkot district. Food Management and Trade Company Ltd supplied food stuffs at Barekot Rural Municipality, where 14 people lost their lives and more than 1,200 people were displaced due to landslides on July 9. The com Read More...
Power utility was able to fully electrify 11 districts in last fiscal Kathmandu, August 3 Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) was able to achieve 82.29 per cent physical progress in its projects related to power generation, transmission and distribution in the last fiscal year 2019-20 and also a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sushil Bhatta, a member of the National Planning Commission, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Investment Board Nepal (IBN). The Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to appoint Bhatta to IBN’s top post which was vacant since then CEO Maha Prasad Adhikari was appointed Read More...
Pakistan will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance against England in their three-test series which starts on Wednesday, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said. Six months since their last test match, Pakistan go into the games at bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton aga Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started a discussion with public health experts and leaders of the opposition to decide whether or not to impose a second round of lockdown, and possible steps ahead. With the cases of coronavirus infection surging across the nation and inside Kathm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday announced 14 swab collection centres to facilitate extensive testing of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu valley at a time when new cases have been on the rise. MoHP has urged the public to visit the swab collection centres from 9:00 am Read More...