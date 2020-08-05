1,218 Nepalis repatriated via seven flights

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4

A total of 1,218 Nepalis were repatriated today from five destinations.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of seven repatriation flights were conducted today. Among them, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 153 and 152 passengers from Malaysia and Doha in Qatar, respectively.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought home 151 passengers from Doha and 267 passengers from Japan today.

Air Arabia brought back 165 passengers from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Fly Dubai evacuated 154 passengers from Dubai.

Malindo Air also brought 176 Nepalis back home from Malaysia.

Eight more repatriation flights are scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nine domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Summit Air departed for Lukla and Tara Air also conducted two flights to Lukla from Kathmandu. Manang Heli conducted three flights to Gosaikunda, Gorkha and Khotang.

Meanwhile, Shree Air Heli arrived at TIA from Birgunj while Sita Air departed for Nepalgunj. Kailash Air also conducted a flight to Okhaldhunga from Kathmandu.

