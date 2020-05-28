1300 MW electricity to be added to the national grid

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The government is all set to add 1,300-MW electricity to the national power grid of the country within the next fiscal year.

A goal has been set to complete all the ongoing hydropower projects and expedite the under-construction projects in the country.

The government is planning to accomplish the ongoing construction of Upper Tamakoshi, Rasuwagadhi, Sanjen and Madhya Bhotekoshi hydropower projects in the upcoming fiscal.

The construction of 456-MW Upper Tamakoshi project has so far witnessed 99.5 percent progress in terms of physical development.

Similarly, the 111-MW capacity Rasuwagadhi hydropower project is also making speedy progress.

In the budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, today, the energy sector has been put on special priority as in the previous years. The Upper Sanjen (14.8-MW), lower Sanjen (42.5-MW), Madhya Bhotekoshi (102-MW) are also progressing in a manner so as to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the budget plan, the government has laid emphasis on the construction of hydropower projects with reservoir and semi-reservoir for energy mixture and security.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated budget of Rs 4.13 billion for the promotion of alternative energy.

However, the lockdown enforced by government to prevent COVID-19 transmission has deferred the progress in construction of the projects.

