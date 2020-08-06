KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5
More than 1,000 Nepalis were repatriated today via eight flights.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,313 Nepalis were repatriated today. Nepal Airlines Corporation evacuated 151 and 265 passengers from Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively.
Similarly, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 154 passengers along with two dead bodies from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, 154 passengers from Abu Dhabi in UAE and 39 passengers from Baghdad in Iraq.
Meanwhile, Fly Dubai repatriated 161 passengers from Dubai, Etihad Airways repatriated 138 passengers from Abu Dhabi and Qatar Airways evacuated 251 passengers from Doha.
According to TIA, eight more international flights have been scheduled on Thursday.
Amid this, seven domestic flights were also conducted today.
Four flights departed for Lukla. Tara Air conducted two flights to Lukla while Summit Air and Manang Heli conducted a flight each to the same destination.
Similarly, Simrik Heli departed for Pokhara, Kailash Heli took off to Simara and Tara Air departed for Jumla.
