HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JULY 23

As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 183 Nepalis stranded aboard were repatriated home by this evening. These stranded people arrived through two chartered flights.

According to Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, 168 Nepalis were evacuated from Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates via a chartered flight of Air Arabia. Similarly, a chartered flight of UN Mission from Islamabad repatriated 15 stranded Nepalis from Pakistan.

As per KC, Air Arabia also brought one dead body in its cargo flight from the UAE. He informed that Himalaya Airlines is scheduled to fly to Singapore on Friday.

Amid this, nine domestic flights were also conducted today.

Summit Air conducted a flight to Dolpa carrying 15 passengers and brought back six people to Kathmandu.

Likewise, Air Dynasty dropped three people in Tatopani and brought three people to Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Manang Air brought five people from Khotang and Prabhu Heli flew to Khotang and brought back four people to Kathmandu.

Moreover, Mountain Heli brought one passenger from Dharan and Air Dynasty dropped two passengers to Arghakhanchi and brought back three people to Kathmandu.

Similarly, Kailash Heli brought two passengers from Rasuwa, Simrik Air brought three from Butwal and Kailash Heli carried four passengers from Bara to Kathmandu.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

