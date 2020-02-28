2020 Ford Endeavour Titanium rolls out

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles has introduced top of the line 2020 Endeavour Titanium + 4×4 — with a new two-litre EcoBlue engine and world’s first 10 speed-automatic transmission — at an introductory price of Rs 14.90 million.

Delivering a potent mix of unmatched off-roading capabilities, surprisingly affordable service cost and up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, the 2020 Ford Endeavour will set a new benchmark for premium SUVs in Nepal, as per a media release.

The EcoBlue engine delivers 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque and outstanding fuel efficiency of 12.4 kilometres per litre.

It comes with up to seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag; has water-wading capacity of 800 mm along with outstanding ground clearance; voice-enabled, in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, Google auto compatibility; first-in-class active noise cancellation; a panoramic sun-roof; flexible seating and cargo arrangement; among other features.

It comes with standard three-year or 100,000 km factory warranty. The 2020 Ford Endeavour will be available in three colours — Diffused Silver, Diamond White, and Absolute Black.

