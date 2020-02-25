2020 IONIQ electric

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Laxmi Intercontinental, the authorised dealer of Hyundai for Nepal, is offering latest IONIQ electric facelift 2020 for Nepali customers.

The latest version of IONIQ electric comes with better power, long driving range and array of features, as per a press statement. ION- IQ is equipped with 38.3 kWh electric motor with battery power of 100 kW, maximum speed of 165 kph, and a driving range of 311 km.

The new car has paddle shifters, which give four levels of control over regenerative braking that captures braking energy that would otherwise be wasted and also allows drivers to override the system’s default eco driving setting.

The vehicle provides various comfort and convenience features such as eightinch floating touchscreen, heated and ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, etcetera.

It is loaded with safety features like seven airbags, hill assist control (HAC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking camera and sensors.

