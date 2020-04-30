27MW Dordikhola hydel project resumes construction

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: An under-construction 27-megawatt Dordikhola hydropower project in Dordi Rural Municipality has resumed construction from Thursday, amid the government-imposed lockdown.

The project resumed construction upon agreeing with the terms and conditions set by the project’s high-level coordination committee for coronavirus prevention and control. Project operations were halted following the lockdown.

Two teams with seven persons each have started to tie iron rods for the tunnel. “Meanwhile, ten people have also been assigned to dig the ground for the construction of transmission line in the tunnel,” informed Deepak Gyawali, site in-charge.

“We have already initiated the necessary procedure for the delivery of required materials with the local levels. The construction will begin in full swing very soon,” Gywali said, adding that 92 per cent of the total work has already been completed.

Guru Prasad Dhakal, chief executive officer of the project, said, the estimated cost of the project cost would be around Rs 4.5 billion.

The five-year project which had begun construction on February 16, 2016, has been delayed due to various factors such as the India-imposed blockade, weak bed-rock in the tunnel, damages from flood, among others, informed CEO Dhakal.

