417 Nepalis evacuated from Saudi Arabia

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27
A total of 417 Nepalis were repatriated today from Saudi Arabia.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines brought home 154 passengers, while Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 263 passengers from Dammam and Riyadh, respectively. The airline companies also repatriated six dead bodies — two from Dammam by Himalaya Airlines and four from Riyadh via NAC.
According to TIA, Himalaya Airlines and NAC have departed for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Both airlines are scheduled to arrive on Friday with Nepalis stranded in the Southeast Asian country.
Seven domestic flights were also conducted today.
Tara Air departed for Ramechhap, while Sita Air took off for Simikot. Manang Heli conducted three chartered flights to Lukla, Phaplu and Okhaldhunga. Meanwhile, Shree Airlines Heli departed for Panchthar from Kathmandu and Summit Air arrived in Kathmandu from Simikot today.
