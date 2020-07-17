KATHMANDU, JULY 16
As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 586 Nepalis stranded aboard were repatriated home by this evening. These stranded people arrived through four chartered flights.
As per Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, 294 Nepalis were brought home from Dubai of the United Arab Emirates via two chartered flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation. Similarly, two chartered flights of Himalaya Airlines repatriated 292 stranded Nepalis from Abu Dhabi of UAE.
As per KC, the national flag carrier will conduct a flight each from Dammam and Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Friday. Himalaya Airlines will fly to Doha and Bahrain and will also bring passengers from Dammam and Riyadh on Friday.
Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.
Summit Air conducted a flight to Dolpa carrying 15 passengers and another to Simikot carrying 18 people. Meanwhile, Manang Air flew to Sarlahi and brought three people and Shree Air conducted a flight to Tatopani carrying three passengers.
Manang Air also flew to Solukhumbu carrying four people today.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,344 with 167 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed on testing 4,981 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said Spokesperson Dr J Read More...
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: A $20 billion fundraising spree may take India’s Reliance closer to its dream of becoming a digital giant, further threatening the ambitious plans US companies like Amazon, Walmart and Zoom have for India. Stake sales in Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms attracted not Read More...
At least 13,603,951 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 583,300 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. T Read More...
SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District. Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday. According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Muni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Evans has promised to send Captain America shield to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack via a sweet video message. According to PTI, Evans sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Av Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with" and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth. According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Read More...
WHO says 23 potential vaccines are in human trials UAE study is first Phase III trial of inactivated vaccine UAE chosen as around 200 nationalities reside there DUBAI: Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine Read More...