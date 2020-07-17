Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 16

As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 586 Nepalis stranded aboard were repatriated home by this evening. These stranded people arrived through four chartered flights.

As per Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, 294 Nepalis were brought home from Dubai of the United Arab Emirates via two chartered flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation. Similarly, two chartered flights of Himalaya Airlines repatriated 292 stranded Nepalis from Abu Dhabi of UAE.

As per KC, the national flag carrier will conduct a flight each from Dammam and Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Friday. Himalaya Airlines will fly to Doha and Bahrain and will also bring passengers from Dammam and Riyadh on Friday.

Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.

Summit Air conducted a flight to Dolpa carrying 15 passengers and another to Simikot carrying 18 people. Meanwhile, Manang Air flew to Sarlahi and brought three people and Shree Air conducted a flight to Tatopani carrying three passengers.

Manang Air also flew to Solukhumbu carrying four people today.

