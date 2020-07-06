Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 5

A total of 604 Nepalis returned home today from three destinations. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 147 and 152 Nepalis were repatriated from Doha in Qatar through flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines, respectively.

Likewise, Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 149 passengers from the United Arab Emirates while Jazeera Airways repatriated 156 Nepalis from Kuwait.

Along with this two more repatriation flights have been scheduled for Monday.

As per the government’s plan, the first phase of repatriation flights will be conducted till July 7 only.

Amid this, two domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Kailash Heli departed to Biratnagar from Kathmandu and returned carrying three passengers. Similarly, Air Dynasty also carried three passengers from Sindhuli to Kathmandu today.

Over 18,000 Nepalis have been repatriated till date.

