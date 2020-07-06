KATHMANDU, JULY 5
A total of 604 Nepalis returned home today from three destinations. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 147 and 152 Nepalis were repatriated from Doha in Qatar through flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines, respectively.
Likewise, Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 149 passengers from the United Arab Emirates while Jazeera Airways repatriated 156 Nepalis from Kuwait.
Along with this two more repatriation flights have been scheduled for Monday.
As per the government’s plan, the first phase of repatriation flights will be conducted till July 7 only.
Amid this, two domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Kailash Heli departed to Biratnagar from Kathmandu and returned carrying three passengers. Similarly, Air Dynasty also carried three passengers from Sindhuli to Kathmandu today.
Over 18,000 Nepalis have been repatriated till date.
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...
TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days. Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus. Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon begins to peak with downpour being a constant everyday feature in the past couple of weeks, people across various parts of the country are facing increased risk of floods and other season related disasters in the coming days. Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that t Read More...
KATHMANDU: After wrapping up the meeting with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas, co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has now reached the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. Dahal and PM KP Sharma Oli have now begun what is being observed as decisi Read More...
NAIROBI: The crunch of young locusts comes with nearly every step. The worst outbreak of the voracious insects in Kenya in 70 years is far from over, and their newest generation is now finding its wings for proper flight. The livelihoods of millions of already vulnerable people in East Africa ar Read More...
NEW DELHI: Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India’s 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split int Read More...
KATHMANDU: The reported number of coronavirus infection cases around the country continues to surge steadily every week as debates continue on whether or not the pandemic has entered a community transmission stage. In the last seven days alone, 3182 additional cases had surfaced, as per the Health M Read More...