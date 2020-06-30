607 passengers and one body repatriated

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 29

Only four repatriation flights were conducted today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), two flights from Malaysia and one each from Qatar and Kuwait were conducted today.

As per the report compiled by TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation conducted two flights of which it repatriated 151 passengers along with one dead body from Qatar, while 157 Nepalis were brought home from Malaysia.

Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 139 passengers from Malaysia today, while Jazeera Airways repatriated 160 passengers from Kuwait.

TIA has stated that seven repatriation flights will be conducted on Tuesday.

Among these flights, Jazeera Airways will bring home Nepalis from Kuwait. Likewise, NAC will repatriate passengers from Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia and Qatar. Himalaya Airlines and Qatar Airways are also operating repatriation flights from Qatar tomorrow.

Amid this, four domestic flights were also conducted today. Tara Air and Manang Heli both conducted two passenger flights each.

As per TIA, Tara Air departed for Lukla carrying 18 and 19 passengers, respectively, while Manang Heli departed for Namche this morning carrying four passengers in each aircraft and returned to Kathmandu carrying three and four passengers from there.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

