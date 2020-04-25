76 Sri Lankan students repatriated

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Sri Lankan Embassy in Nepal has repatriated 76 Sri Lankan students from Nepal.

SriLankan Airlines on Friday departed for Colombo carrying students studying at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara.

As per the embassy, the Sri Lankan government is repatriating their students currently studying in different countries that are at high risk of the coronavirus infection.

Prior to this, the Sri Lankan government had also repatriated their students from Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, Shree Airlines returned to Kathmandu on Friday morning carrying medicines from Singapore.

