Agitated valley traders protest as government halts market operation

KATHMANDU, JUNE 10

Traders in Kathmandu valley, agitated by the government’s indecision regarding easing the lockdown, launched protests demanding that their businesses be allowed to resume.

Especially small traders who had resumed their businesses across different markets in the valley launched silent protest against the government urging it to ease the lockdown as continuous closure of their business has affected their daily livelihood.

Moreover, traders also alleged that the government was biased in allowing big industries to operate while barring small traders from doing the same. In case the government wants traders to continue keeping their businesses shut, they said that the government should compensate their bank loans, interest and house rents.

“How do we take care of our family and other financial liabilities if we are not allowed to resume our business? And how is to justified to not allow us to open shops when we have been adopting all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19?” asked Anuja Pokharel, a wholesaler of mobile accessories based in New Road, who was among the traders protesting against the failure of government to ease the lockdown.

Among others, small traders in New Road had protested against the government today chanting slogans and displaying placards after the police administration prevented them from opening their shops in the morning. Police personnel have been forcing shops and businesses across the valley that had been operating in defiance of the ongoing lockdown to pull their shutters. The lockdown is in force till June 14.

Meanwhile, Naresh Katwal, president of Nepal National Traders Federation, said business activities had resumed gradually following consultations with District Administration Office, Kathmandu. “If the government does not ease the lockdown, we will handover the keys to our shops to the government,” said Katwal.

However, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while addressing the meeting of House of Representatives today, had assured that the lockdown will be eased.

