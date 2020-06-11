Agitated valley traders protest as government halts market operation

KATHMANDU, JUNE 10
Traders in Kathmandu valley, agitated by the government’s indecision regarding easing the lockdown, launched protests demanding that their businesses be allowed to resume.
Especially small traders who had resumed their businesses across different markets in the valley launched silent protest against the government urging it to ease the lockdown as continuous closure of their business has affected their daily livelihood.
Moreover, traders also alleged that the government was biased in allowing big industries to operate while barring small traders from doing the same. In case the government wants traders to continue keeping their businesses shut, they said that the government should compensate their bank loans, interest and house rents.
“How do we take care of our family and other financial liabilities if we are not allowed to resume our business? And how is to justified to not allow us to open shops when we have been adopting all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19?” asked Anuja Pokharel, a wholesaler of mobile accessories based in New Road, who was among the traders protesting against the failure of government to ease the lockdown.
Among others, small traders in New Road had protested against the government today chanting slogans and displaying placards after the police administration prevented them from opening their shops in the morning. Police personnel have been forcing shops and businesses across the valley that had been operating in defiance of the ongoing lockdown to pull their shutters. The lockdown is in force till June 14.
Meanwhile, Naresh Katwal, president of Nepal National Traders Federation, said business activities had resumed gradually following consultations with District Administration Office, Kathmandu. “If the government does not ease the lockdown, we will handover the keys to our shops to the government,” said Katwal.
However, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while addressing the meeting of House of Representatives today, had assured that the lockdown will be eased.
IBM is getting out of the facial recognition business, saying it's concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling. Ongoing protests responding to the death of George Floyd have sparked a broader reckoning over racial injustice and a closer look at the us Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 After receiving suggestions and feedback from various quarters to stop rebuilding and pitching the roads during the rainy season, the government has banned the digging of roads for at least three months from June 15 to September 16. The Federal Road Supervision and Monitoring Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it have plunged the global economy into a severe contraction. According to World Bank forecasts, global economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year. That would represent deepest recessi Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: As many as 30 persons have gone missing after the tipper they were travelling on fell below the road into a river on Wednesday morning. The tipper was ferrying fifty Nepalis returning from India to a quarantine facility at Raskot Municipality in Kalikot district. According to a lo Read More...
Local businesspersons of New Road area in Kathmandu take part in a protest with their protective face masks on along the streets demanding proper management of business operations to resume during the government imposed lockdown, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman's emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people. Kennedy Mitchum, who lives in the St. Louis suburb Florissant, said people would argue with her about the definition of raci Read More...
KATHMANDU: It is a rare sight to see the otherwise most crowded areas in the capital -- Asan, Thamel and New Road -- with little to no people. There are no customers even in some of the shops that are open from time to time. Even those who have a shop beside the roads are disappointed that customers Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is presently addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives. Watch the live video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WOmtbu_KG8&feature=emb_logo Read More...