Agni Foundation’s support to TUTH

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Agni Foundation, the non-profit organisation of Agni Group — the sole authorised distributors of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal — has provided financial and other support to renovate the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of TU Teaching Hospital (TUTH).

After the completion of renovation work of PICU and NICU, the renovated paediatric department was jointly inaugurated by Dr Dharma Kanta Baskota, vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University; Cabinet Shrestha, managing director of Agni Group and Susan Vaidya Shrestha, executive director of Agni Group and founder of Agni Foundation, as per a media release.

While renovating the infrastructure of NICU and PICU, Agni Foundation also constructed a lounge for visitors and parents of admitted childred in the name of ‘Agni Wing’. The foundation has also focused on creating ‘Breastfeeding station’ and ‘Resting station’ for the parents of the admitted children to promote family-centred care by allowing parents, especially mothers and caregivers, to stay overnight as well.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

