KATHMANDU: Agni Group is starting a mental health-related campaign and has appealed the general public to join an interactive and reflective live session with certified holistic transformational coach Prerana Shah from May 1 to May 3 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Mahindra Nepal-Agni Group Facebook page.

This live session will help people from all walks of life to answer their queries regarding current lifestyle, mental and physical health, as per a press release.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

