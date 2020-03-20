Airfare reduced

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Domestic airline operators have reduced airfare in line with the decision of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) to reduce price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

NOC had reduced the price of ATF by Rs 4.5 per litre to Rs 90 a litre effective from Wednesday. Issuing a press statement, the Airline Operators Association of Nepal said that airfare has been revised effective from Friday.

Following the revision, mountain flight will cost Rs 11,150. Similarly, the new airfare to Dhangadhi — the longest flight from Kathmandu — has been fixed at Rs 12,450 while airfare to Simara — the shortest flight from Kathmandu — has been fixed at Rs 3,080.

A version of this article appears in print on March 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

