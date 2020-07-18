Aloft Kathmandu marks first anniversary, offers discount

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17.

Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, “My vision was and is always to create opportunities for the youth of the nation and the driving factor has always been to assist in nation-building.”

Likewise, General Manager Vikram Singh said, “It’s really been an amazing ride for us till the time the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the world, but we look forward to welcoming guests back to our property.”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the milestone, even during these difficult times, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel is offering “Anniversary Special Stay” — 50 percent off on the best available rate with breakfast or any meal of choice.

The hotel has been providing services to the customers by adopting preventive measures amid COVID-19 pandemic.

