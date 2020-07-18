Aloft Kathmandu marks first anniversary, offers discount

KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17.
Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, “My vision was and is always to create opportunities for the youth of the nation and the driving factor has always been to assist in nation-building.”
Likewise, General Manager Vikram Singh said, “It’s really been an amazing ride for us till the time the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the world, but we look forward to welcoming guests back to our property.”
Meanwhile, to celebrate the milestone, even during these difficult times, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel is offering “Anniversary Special Stay” — 50 percent off on the best available rate with breakfast or any meal of choice.
The hotel has been providing services to the customers by adopting preventive measures amid COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON: In the summer of 2016, Donald Trump was trailing in the polls. With time running out, he changed up his campaign leadership team, though not his own mercurial behavior. Four years later, and in the midst of another summer slump, Trump is hoping a similar campaign shakeup will help put Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the coming week that could result in floods and landslides. A presser chaired by Chief Executive of NDRRMA, Anil Pokharel, along with the participants from Department of Hydrology Read More...
MANCHESTER: Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday. Sibley reached his second test century when he hit fast bowler Alzarri Joseph back down the gr Read More...
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has rarely been known for speaking out but he could not help himself when analysing what has been a disastrous season finale for Barcelona and did not hold back after Thursday's limp 2-1 La Liga defeat at home by Osasuna. Calling his side "weak", "inconsistent" and "very e Read More...
SEOUL: South Korea on Friday approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans. Drugmakers worldwide are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments for the flu-like illness ca Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Uttar Pradesh state police have initiated action against people involved in the harrassment of a man by tonsuring him and forcing him to chant anti-Nepal slogans. The UP Police said on a social media that directive for stern action has been issued against the culprits involved in t Read More...
LONDON: Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and othe Read More...