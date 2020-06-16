Altogether 298 people extend visa on first day of service resumption

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 15

The Department of Immigration (DoI) has resumed its visa and related services following the easing of the lockdown by the government, effective from today.

On the first day of resumption of services, a total of 298 (250 tourists and 48 non-tourists) people extended their visas, said Ram Chandra Tiwari, spokesperson for DoI.

“Despite the lockdown, a huge crowd had gathered today for visa extension,” he said, adding, “We extended the visas of some people on priority basis while a few of them were asked to visit the department again after completing the necessary procedures.”

Tiwari informed that keeping in mind the growing number of coronavirus positive cases the department carried out its services in a controlled manner and as per set guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the department had announced that it would be mandatory for foreigners to contact the department for visa regulation within seven days after regular services are resumed. Due to this reason also there was a huge crowd today, Tiwari added. However, foreigners whose visas had expired before March 21 will have to pay the usual penalties as per the existing law.

“Even though we had provided online services for visa applications most of the service-seekers today were unable to complete the procedure,”

Tiwari said, adding, “As a result we had to give more time to each individual and thus could not provide service to all the people who visited the department today.”

He further said that for renewal of relationship visa, foreign nationals are requested to visit the office in person, however they do not have to bring their relatives along.

“In an effort to control the spread of the virus, the department has requested service-seekers to maintain a two-metre distance among one another and follow required health protocols during their visit to office,” Tiwari said.

“However, maybe because it was the first day, it was quite difficult to control the crowd today.”

According to him, in case of visa regulation of foreign nationals with any visa type valid till March 21 and departing within June 29, it will be regulated at the Immigration Office of Tribhuvan International Airport.

Starting from March 22, the department had halted all visa services.

