AOAN threatens to protest if flights not resumed from Sept 1

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12
Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has threatened to protest if the government does not resume flights even on September 1.
Earlier, the government had announced that domestic and international flights would be resumed from August 17. However, a Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to postpone the date of flight resumption to September 1 citing increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
AOAN has opposed the government’s decision citing that most of the countries have already resumed domestic flight operations.
“Most of the COVID-19-affected countries have resumed at least domestic flights by adopting health safety protocols. Following the direction of Nepal government, Nepali airline operators were also prepared to resume flights from August 17 as per the protocols prescribed by World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” said Rameshwor Thapa, president of AOAN.
However, the decision of postponing flight resumption will affect both the industry and passengers, especially the differently-abled, pregnant women and others needing emergency care, he added. “Moreover, the airline companies have been facing huge losses due to flight suspension, which in turn has also affected a large number of people working in the aviation sector.”
The association has further claimed that there is less chance of transmission of COVID-19 during air travel.
Promoting air travel will also aid the government in testing or tracing passengers, AOAN has said in a statement.
“If the flight suspension keeps getting prolonged, the airlines companies may go belly up. Thus, if the government again postpones the flight resumption date of September 1, airline operators will be forced to take to the streets,” Thapa added.
CHITWAN, AUGUST 11 Bharatpur COVID-19 laboratory built in April in a short period of time, is struggling to perform. Shortage of human resources has marred the laboratory’s service delivery. The lab established under Bharatpur Hospital has not made any visible progress compared to its initia Read More...
DHARAN, AUGUST 11 Nepali Congress-aligned Nepal Tarun Dal and Nepal Student Union have padlocked the office of the vice-chancellor of BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. Putting forward a number of demands, including that the senate meeting due for August 14 be postponed, the two Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Kaski District Court remanded rape accused SSP Rajendra Prasad Adhikari to judicial custody today. A single bench of district judge Dipak Kumar Kharel issued the remand order after hearing on the case yesterday and today. SSP Adhikari has been sent to Kaski District Jail. Read More...
DHARAN, AUGUST 11 Dharan sub-metropolis has established isolation ward with 23 beds in the building of Hariyali Community Forest after COVID infection spread at the community level in Sunsari. Mayor Tilak Rai said the sub-metropolis took the initiative to establish an isolation ward after Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvisubba Gurung has said that more than the coronavirus it was the virus inside the party that had created trouble. Speaking at the 21st anniversary and award-distribution programme organised by the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nation Read More...
LAMJUNG, AUGUST 11 The Finance and Development Committee of Gandaki Provincial Assembly inspected the Besisahar-Chame road section damaged by incessant rain. The committee led by Deepak Koirala highlighted the need to work through a fast track to restore the route. The rains have damaged th Read More...
DHANGADHI: Three people died while 29 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on skidded off the road in Purbachauki Rural Municipality-1 of Doti district on Wednesday morning. The identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained, Informed Superintendent of Police Read More...
Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the COVID-19 era. Williams was five points from falling to the American left-han Read More...