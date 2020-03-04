AOAN urges passengers with high fever not to travel

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 3

The Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has urged passengers with high body temperature not to fly in the domestic sector. After the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) directed all the stakeholders to use precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — AOAN today issued the notice for passengers.

“Considering the fact that the COVID-19 has been spreading across the world and government too has been urging all to take necessary measures to fight against the virus AOAN requests all domestic passengers to coordinate with the airline operators by not flying while suffering from fever or having any other common cold symptoms,” reads the notice.

The notice further states that if any domestic passenger with fever is found planning to fly to other destinations, the concerned authority will cancel their ticket and not allow the passenger to fly.

However, patients who can furnish a doctor’s or hospital’s recommendation letter for air travel will be allowed to fly with special care. “The notice has been issued as a precautionary measure. In emergency cases or if there are any patients travelling via air route they have to show a ‘fit to fly’ recommendation letter issued by the related hospital or doctor,” said Prajol Thapa, member of AOAN. This decision will be in effect until the next notice is published.

Amid this, Buddha Air has also issued a notice requesting passengers suffering from common cold and high fever to cancel their tickets. Ticket cancellation has started from today.

According to the airline company, tickets cancelled for such reason will be refunded.

The Tribhuvan International Airport, on Monday, had also issued a notice requesting people not to visit the airport either to see off or to receive their relatives or friends unless it is very necessary.

