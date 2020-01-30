Apollo Tyres office

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Apollo Tyres, the leading tyre maker with annual revenues of $ 2.5 billion, has announced the setting up of its office in Nepal, which is a first for the company in the SAARC region, outside of India.

Rajesh Dahiya, vice president of marketing, sales and service for India, SAARC and Oceania at Apollo Tyres Ltd, inaugurated the company’s office in the Himalayan nation in the presence of company’s distributors and dealers, as per a press statement.

Since its introduction in the Nepali market, Apollo’s products have been well accepted across the country, and the company has garnered a sizeable market share in the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle tyre segments.

Recently, Apollo Tyres also introduced the Alpha radial range and Acti-series bias range of two-wheeler tyres in Nepal.

Considering the country’s growth potential and the progress it is making in terms of infrastructure, Apollo Tyres is now building a complete team of sales and service personnel to service the Nepali customers. Arrow International, Shubha Shree Pvt Ltd and Pallavi Enterprises are the distributors associated with Apollo Tyres in Nepal.

