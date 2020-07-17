Asia stocks rebound as hopes of more stimulus offset virus worries

TOKYO: Asian shares eked out gains and US stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes of more government spending around the globe outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus infections and worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.
European shares were also expected to rise, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures, German DAX futures , Britain’s FTSE futures all up 0.1-0.2%. US stock futures rose 0.2%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4%, paring some of its 2% losses the previous day, while Nikkei slid 0.3% on concerns about rising virus infections in Tokyo.
In China, the CSI300 index climbed 0.25%, clawing back some of Thursday’s 4.8% slide and shrugging off news that Washington is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party, which total more than 90 million.
Market watchers said investors are counting on US policymakers to adopt more stimulus measures as the world’s largest economy struggles to contain the epidemic, with some existing programmes to support businesses set to expire within weeks.
The US Congress is set to begin debating such a package next week, as several states in the country’s south and west implement fresh lockdown measures to curb the virus.
“You would think such sharp rises in infections would normally lead to fall in stock prices but at the moment, that was being offset by strong hopes for vaccines,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco in Tokyo.
“But we now see higher risk of a market correction, considering the improvement in hard economic data we have seen over the past couple of months is likely to halt,” he said.
While retail sales for June released on Thursday beat market expectations, real-time measures of retail foot traffic and employee working hours and shifts have flatlined after steady growth since April.
The US labour market remained in dire condition. There were 32 million people receiving unemployment checks under all programmes in the last week of June, down from the prior week but still the second-highest on record.
Overnight the S&P500 dropped 0.34% as investors locked in gains from rallies in high-flying tech shares ahead of earnings later this month.
Kicking off technology sector results, Netflix skidded 9.1% after the bell as the company posted slower subscriber growth than Wall Street’s high expectations and forecast a further slowdown in the pace of expansion in the current quarter.
In currencies, the euro hovered below the four-week high it touched earlier this week, but stayed firm as European Union leaders meet on Friday to seek to overcome differences over a proposed stimulus package to kickstart economic growth stifled by the coronavirus.
On the table at a summit starting later in the day – their first in-person talks around a table since the pandemic – are the EU’s 2021-27 budget and a new recovery fund worth 750 billion euros ($854 billion), which would mark a major step towards fiscal integration in Europe.
While Dutch opposition and the threat of a Hungarian veto weigh on chances for a deal, investors are pinning hopes on it being a question of when, rather than if, a deal is struck.
“Whether they will come to an agreement today, or by the end of this month, or by later this year is anybody’s guess. But there is a swell of hopes that you have seen at the start of the euro trading,” said Masaru Ishibashi, joint general manager of trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
The euro fetched $1.1386, unchanged on the day.
The yen was flat at 107.22 per dollar.
In commodities trading, oil prices were little changed with Brent down 0.25% at $43.26 per barrel and US crude down 0.15% at $40.87.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
KATHMANDU: Nepal's total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,344 with 167 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed on testing 4,981 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said Spokesperson Dr J Read More...
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: A $20 billion fundraising spree may take India’s Reliance closer to its dream of becoming a digital giant, further threatening the ambitious plans US companies like Amazon, Walmart and Zoom have for India. Stake sales in Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms attracted not Read More...
At least 13,603,951 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 583,300 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. T Read More...
SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District. Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday. According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Muni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Evans has promised to send Captain America shield to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack via a sweet video message. According to PTI, Evans sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Av Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with" and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth. According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Read More...
WHO says 23 potential vaccines are in human trials UAE study is first Phase III trial of inactivated vaccine UAE chosen as around 200 nationalities reside there DUBAI: Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine Read More...