KATHMANDU, JULY 1
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to further support Nepal in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The grant, which is financed by the Japanese government, will be used for emergency support for the improvement of quarantine facilities to effectively manage the inflow of returning migrants, especially in the border areas. It will also support the procurement of laboratory and medical equipment, medicines, and infection control supplies.
“This assistance will support the government to better manage quarantine facilities and contain the spread of the virus in the country,”
ADB Country Director for Nepal Mukhtor Khamudkhanov has been quoted as saying in a press statement.
“ADB is committed to supporting Nepal to control COVID-19 and will continue to work with the government to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic in the country.”
The new assistance builds on ADB’s previous response to the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal, including a $250 million concessional loan to strengthen the country’s public health systems and mitigate the adverse economic and social impacts of the pandemic, particularly on the poor. ADB’s response also includes a $300,000 grant to purchase emergency medical supplies and equipment for health care staff and others in the frontline.
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
LONDON: Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday. Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 0.1% compared with June of las Read More...
New Hong Kong security law comes into force Hundreds defy police ban to protest new law Suspects arrested by Chinese agents may face mainland trial Pro-Beijing politicians welcome city's 'second return' BEIJING/HONG KONG: Hong Kong police moved swiftly on Wednesday against protesters Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police made their first arrest under a new national security law imposed by China's central government, arresting a protester Wednesday for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong's independence. The man was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd at a p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held discussions with the Ministers in his government at his Baluwatar residence, today. At the meeting, the subject of top-leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) demanding the PM's resignation during Tuesday's Standing Committee meeting was broadly Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed until tomorrow. The meeting was halted after five members of the committee expressed their views. Leelamani Pokharel, Matrika Yadav, Yogesh Bhattarai, Peshal Khatiwada and Nandu Prasain expressed th Read More...