Asian Paints Nepal announces winners

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Asian Paints Nepal has announced that Shubham Karki from Institute of Engineering, Purwanchal Campus is the winner of ‘The Kaleidoscope – All Nepal Architecture Students Design Competition 2019- 20’ and will receive cash prize of Rs 70,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 25,000 from Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC). The first runner up is Sunita Gurung from IoE, Thapathali Campus who will receive cash prize of Rs 40,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 20,000 from LMC, as per a media release.

The second runner up is Prabasha Bajracharya from IoE, Thapathali Campus who will receive cash prize of Rs 30,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 15,000 from LMC. Finally, the two consolation prize winners are Dipgest Katuwal from IoE, Thapathali Campus and Bibek Himalaya from IoE, Pulchowk Campus. Both of them will receive cash prize of Rs 10,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 10,000 from LMC. LMC has also announced to provide Rs 5,000 to the remaining 10 participants. The competition is a CSR initiative of Asian Paints Nepal to honour the future heroes of our society where last batch of Bachelor of Archaeology students participate. This year a total of 36 students had participated from all architectural colleges.

The project was to design LMC Office Building – Block B.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook