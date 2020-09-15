Asian Paints Nepal announces winners

KATHMANDU: Asian Paints Nepal has announced that Shubham Karki from Institute of Engineering, Purwanchal Campus is the winner of ‘The Kaleidoscope – All Nepal Architecture Students Design Competition 2019- 20’ and will receive cash prize of Rs 70,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 25,000 from Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC). The first runner up is Sunita Gurung from IoE, Thapathali Campus who will receive cash prize of Rs 40,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 20,000 from LMC, as per a media release.
The second runner up is Prabasha Bajracharya from IoE, Thapathali Campus who will receive cash prize of Rs 30,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 15,000 from LMC. Finally, the two consolation prize winners are Dipgest Katuwal from IoE, Thapathali Campus and Bibek Himalaya from IoE, Pulchowk Campus. Both of them will receive cash prize of Rs 10,000 from Asian Paints and Rs 10,000 from LMC. LMC has also announced to provide Rs 5,000 to the remaining 10 participants. The competition is a CSR initiative of Asian Paints Nepal to honour the future heroes of our society where last batch of Bachelor of Archaeology students participate. This year a total of 36 students had participated from all architectural colleges.
The project was to design LMC Office Building – Block B.
CHAUTARA: The death toll in the Sindhupalchowk landslide has reached 13. The landslide had occured at Bhimkharka and Nagpuche of Bahrabise Municipality-7 on Saturday night. The death toll reached 13 after the bodies of two more persons missing in the landslide were found this morning, said D Read More...
KATHMANDU: More than 35 Nepal Army personnel, who were supposed to fly for a peacekeeping mission in Libya, have tested positive to coronavirus infection. As a result, their flight scheduled for today has been cancelled. A total of 116 army personnel were scheduled to fly today for the United Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1,170 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 55,329. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 15,393. There are 8,118 people in institutional isolation while 7,275 people are in home Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as fifteen fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 360. This is the highest number of deaths recorded on a single day in Nepal as yet. Read Also: Nepal registers 1170 new coronavirus infections on Monday, t Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 512 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Of the 512 infections reported, 440 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 43 new cases were registered in Bhaktapur. Similarly, 29 people tested positive Read More...
AMSTERDAM: Arjen Robben lasted just 29 minutes of his comeback match at FC Groningen on Sunday before being forced off by injury in a disappointing start to his return at his boyhood club. Robben has had a career beset by injuries and the latest looked to be a pulled hamstring, suffered as he spr Read More...
MANCHESTER: England won the second ODI by 24 runs to level their three-match series against Australia after the visitors, chasing a modest target of 232, suffered a dramatic collapse on Sunday. Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for two thanks to a 107-run third-wicket partners Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's parliament met for the first time in six months on Monday, as novel coronavirus cases across the country rose by more than 90,000 in the space of a day and the total number of infections neared 5 million. Members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wore masks and sat in se Read More...