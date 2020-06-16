Nepal | June 16, 2020

Asian Paints Nepal provides protective sets to dealers, applicators

Published: June 16, 2020
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: Asian Paints Nepal (APN) has aimed for a healthy business environment by providing COVID-19 protective sets to its dealers and applicators. “With the growing concerns over safety of health during this pandemic situation of COVID-19, we believe we all should be safe and fight the COVID-19 together,” the company has said in a press statement. Asian Paints Nepal is one of the pioneering paint manufacturers providing world class paints products and is the most preferred paint company in Nepal.

“We want to ensure the safety of our business partners and consumers.

We hope our small initiative will help in keeping them safe.”

