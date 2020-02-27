Bad weather affects domestic flights from TIA

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 26

Persistent inclement weather across the country since the last few days has been affecting regular flights to and from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) — the only international airport of the country.

As the weather remained unfavourable today as well, few scheduled domestic flights were delayed, as per TIA office. “However, the impact of the weather on regular flights was less today. While few domestic airlines rescheduled their flights, none of the international flights were disturbed,” they said.

In the domestic sector, a few flights of Yeti Airlines, Buddha Air and Simrik Air to various destinations, including Pokhara and Bharatpur, had to be rescheduled because of poor visibility due to the bad weather.

“Disturbance in flights, especially in the domestic sector, during unfavourable weather conditions is normal. While most of the domestic airlines reschedule their flights in such conditions, some cancel their flights, especially the mountain region-bound flights,” explained the TIA officials.

As the Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted rain and snowfall in different parts of the country over the next couple of days, there are chances of sporadic disturbance in scheduled flights to and from TIA this week, as per TIA officials.

Around 30 international airline firms and three Nepali airline firms operate around 100 international flights at TIA daily. In domestic sector, nine fixed-wing domestic air services and 10 chopper firms operate around 400 flights every day from and to TIA.

