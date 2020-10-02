Bajaj unveils Avenger Street 160

KATHMANDU: Hansraj Hulaschand and Company Pvt Ltd, the authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Nepal, has unveiled all-new Avenger Street 160 equipped with ABS. The all-new Avenger Street 160 comes in sportster design, as per a media release.
It has a roadster design headlamp with LED DRLs to create a lasting impression and has street control handlebars for easy manoeuvrability in the city and highway. It is powered by 160cc DTS-I Engine which generates 160:15 PS power and 13.5Nm torque. It also uses a five-speed manual transmission. For safety, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes equipped with a 280mm disc brake at the front side and a 130mm drum brake on the rear end. The brake units are accompanied by single-channel ABS as standard. For the comfort of the rider, it comes with long slung, long seat, and a unique extended footrest position.
The bike comes in spicy red and ebony colour variants at an introductory price of Rs 319,900.
A version of this article appears in print on October 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
