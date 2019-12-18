Bajaj’s new outlet

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hansraj Hulashchand & Co, the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Nepal, has inaugurated a fully facilitated showroom ‘Rudra Automotives’ in Attariya, Kailali.

The new showroom aims to meet the company’s vision to always step forward providing highend facilities to customers along with Bajaj’s sales, services and spare parts throughout the country, as per a press statement.

On the occasion of new showroom opening, customers will get attractive gifts.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

