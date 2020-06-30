Banks mull slashing interest rate on deposits from new fiscal year

KATHMANDU, JUNE 29
Banks are preparing to reduce the interest rate on deposits citing that the low interest rate on loans and higher rates on deposit are adding to the financial pressure on banks and financial institutions (BFIs).
Though banks have not been reducing interest rate on deposits despite the pressure to bring down interest rate on loans due to COVID-19 in line with the request from Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) and the government, they have said banks are not in a position to give high interest rate on deposits.
A banker seeking anonymity said an informal understanding had been reached among banks to reduce the interest rate on deposits from the beginning of the new fiscal year. A few banks, including NIC Asia Bank, have already reduced the interest rate on deposits by half (0.5) percentage point.
As of today, banks have been giving up to seven per cent interest on institutional deposits while individual depositors are getting up to 8.75 per cent.
“While business (loan disbursement) is low, deposit is increasing among banks. Thus, it is high time that banks adopt austerity measures to keep operational cost under control and one of the measures is by reducing the interest rate on deposits,” said Bhuvan Dahal, chief executive officer of Sanima Bank and also president of Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) — the umbrella organisation representing the 27 commercial banks in Nepal.
As per available statistics, loan disbursement from banks till mid-June has come down by almost Rs 29 billion compared to last year, while deposits has increased by Rs 87 billion.
Though loan disbursement from banks was higher than deposits in the last three years, the trend has turned opposite this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.
As a result of rising deposits and falling loan disbursement, the credit to capital plus deposit ratio (CCD) of banks has come down to almost 74 per cent today. The CCD ratio is the limit till which the banks are allowed to issue loans and advances.
While the highest CCD among banks today is 77 per cent, the lowest stands at 65 per cent. As per regulatory provision, banks need to maintain CCD ratio below 80 per cent.
Earlier, banks had prepared to reduce interest rate on deposits after the central bank ordered banks to bring down interest rate on loans by two percentage points. However, banks deferred their plan to slash interest on deposits on suggestion from NRB Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.
NEW YORK: The BET Awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, kicked off with a performance reflecting the current times as Black artists rapped and sang anthems about the Black experience and fighting for equal rights. The 12-year-old sensation Keedron Bryant, who turned heads on social media with Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 28 The deliberation that went for sometime on various topics of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers and Ministry of Physical Infrastructure in the Provincial Assembly of Province 1 concluded today. PA assembly members taking part in the deliberations expr Read More...
The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children. While individual women have spoken out before Read More...
KARACHI, PAKISTAN: Pakistani police say an unknown number of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the country's financial center. Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene of the attack says gunmen opened fire at the entrance and have entered Read More...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the reopening of state borders will support jobs growth despite a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in the country's second most populated state. South Australia and Tasmania states have in recent days confirmed their borders will Read More...
KATHMANDU: Yet another coronavirus infection related death has been reported in the country on Monday. A 30-year-old man from Rautahat who was brought to Lalitpur-based Star Hospital for treatment on Saturday, at 4:00 pm, passed away on the same day. The patient was in a critical condition whe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Pakistan's Stock Exchange building in Karachi was under attack on Monday as four gunmen opened fire in the high security area on Monday. However, security forces immediately intervened and killed the perpetrators. According to the military, two other people lost their lives in the atta Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported a new daily record of nearly 20,000 new infections as several Indian states reimpose partial or full lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. India's health ministry has recorded 548,318 COVID-19 total cases as of Monday, a jump of nearly 100,000 cases in a w Read More...