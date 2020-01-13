Benchmark index gains 3.51pc, crosses 1,250-point threshold

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

Due to the positive political cues in recent days, investor confidence has soared and the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index has been rising of late. Keeping with this upward trend, the Nepse index increased by 3.51 per cent or 42.61 points today, the first trading day of the week, to close at 1,255.72 points. The country’s sole secondary market crossed the psychological threshold of 1,250 points.

Likewise, the sensitive index, which measures the performance of class ‘A’ stocks, rose by 3.2 per cent or 8.47 points to 272.73 points. Similarly, the float index that measures the performance of shares actually traded also went up by 3.57 per cent or 3.22 points to 93.38 points.

As Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has in recent times been saying that he would help better the stock market and that investors can invest without any hesitation, this has led to a positive vibe among investors.

“Due to positive signals coming from the finance minister investors have started investing in the secondary market,” said Uttam Aryal, chairman of Nepal Investor Association. Similarly, newly appointed Chairperson of Securities Board of Nepal, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, has said he will implement the 58-point secondary market reform plan that was prepared by Nepal Rastra Bank and play a positive role to support the secondary market.

“The market has turned positive now and will go on a bullish run in the foreseeable future,” said Aryal.

Against this backdrop, all the 12 sub-indices of the Nepse increased today. In fact, three subgroups rose by more than six per cent and two sub-indices went up by over three per cent.

At the end of the trading day, non-life insurance was the highest gainer, soaring by 8.17 per cent or 384.21 points to land at 5,088.50 points. Likewise, life insurance gained 6.86 per cent or 409.27 points to rest at 6,376.71 points. The microfinance subgroup went up by 6.55 per cent or 122.2 points to 1,988.61 points.

Meanwhile, hotels subgroup rose by 3.99 per cent or 75.84 points to 1,977.98 points, which was followed by the hydropower sub-index also rising by 3.99 per cent or 31.07 points to 985.71 points.

Moreover, others, development banks, banking, mutual funds and finance subgroups also rose by above two per cent and trading and manufacturing sub-indices went up by 1.72 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

At the end of the day, altogether 3.83 million shares of 179 companies were traded through 15,907 transactions that amounted to Rs 1.33 billion. Among all subgroups, shareholders of non-life insurance, life insurance and microfinance companies saw their share value go up significantly.

Share value of Prabhu Insurance, Surya Life Insurance, Nepal Insurance Co, RMDC Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha, Premier Insurance Co, Mero Microfinance Bittiya Sanstha and Siddhartha Insurance soared by 10 per cent to Rs 385, Rs 341, Rs 341, Rs 649, Rs 462, Rs 594 and Rs 473, respectively today.

Likewise, share price of Swabhimaan Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha, Ghodighoda Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha and Asian Life Insurance Co rose by more than nine per cent.

Among the top losers, Mountain Hydro Nepal Ltd’s share price was down by 2.15 per cent to Rs 91 and Synergy Power Development Ltd’s share dropped by 2.08 per cent to Rs 94.

A version of this article appears in print on January 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

