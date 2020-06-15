Nepal | June 15, 2020

The Himalayan Times

Body of youth found dead in Dhanusha police’s custody begins to putrefy as autopsy halts for a week

Kins demand fair probe before according autopsy rights

Published: June 15, 2020
Brij Kumar Yadav
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha’s Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy.

Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at the APO, on the night of June 9.

Although the body was sent for an autopsy to the Provincial Hospital based in Janakpurdham the following day, the procedure could not move ahead as the kins of the deceased did not accord the autopsy rights stating that there could be a foul play.

The body that has been kept outside the postmortem ward for almost a week has now begun to putrefy, according to chief at the provincial hospital, Dr Nagendra Yadav. He said the body would be kept in the freezer if the procedures do not begin today.

Although the APO has stated that Sada died of suicide, the victim’s family members have alleged that this is a case of murder. They have alleged four persons including the APO incharge, Inspector Chandra Bhusan Yadav of carrying out in-custody murder. They had even approached with a First Information Report, which the police refused to register.

The youth’s death has sparked protests in Janakpur wherein kins of the deceased, social activists, Musahar rights activists, among others, have demanded fair probe and justice to the family.

 

