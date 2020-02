Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) has introduced a cashback of 25 per cent on mobile top-up of pre-paid and post-paid numbers of Nepal Telecom and Ncell using BoK smart card. The scheme is in place for a limited time only, as per a media release.

The bank has been providing its services through 87 branches, 78 automated teller machines and 10 extension counters.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

