BoK’s FD scheme

KATHMANDU: Bank of Kathmandu has introduced ‘BoK Safalta Muddhati Khata’. Under the fixed deposit scheme, such account holders will receive annual interest of 9.75 per cent and have up to Rs 1.1 million worth of insurance coverage, as per a press release.

Clients will be able to open such account for just Rs 25,000 and enjoy insurance coverage along with various other benefits. The bank is providing the insurance coverage for the FD holders in partnership with Siddhartha Insurance.

