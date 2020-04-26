BPN’s initiative

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Berger Paints Nepal (BPN) has come forward with helping hands to minimise the impact of the financial stress on painters and paint contractors associated with the company under its ‘Sambandh’ initiative.

Berger Nepal has taken up an initiative to help them through transferring money to painters’ bank account in lieu of various articles as assured loyalty incentive.

This instant financial support to painter fraternity has helped them to manage their household expenses at such difficult times, as per a media release.

In this campaign, Berger Paints Nepal shall reach over 1,200 painters and more than 300 painters have already been benefited through this bank transfer scheme amounting over Rs 32.50 million in the first phase.

