Tata rolls out Altroz in the market

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17
Tata Motors, along with its sole authorised distributor for Nepal, Sipradi Trading, digitally launched its premium hatchback — Tata Altroz — here today.
The Tata Altroz has garnered overwhelming response in India since its launch earlier this year. The Tata Altroz will be available in all Sipradi dealerships at an introductory price of Rs 2.999 million and is open for bookings from today, as per a media release.
The Tata Altroz is the first car developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle featuring the Impact 2.0 design language.
With its striking design, bouquet of industry-first features and the achievement of Global NCAP five-star rating, it has set the gold standard in safety, design, driving dynamics, technology and customer delight.
Speaking during the launch, Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO of Sipradi Trading, said, “The launch of this premium hatchback will be our next step to add the new-generation of passenger cars in Nepal. This is a landmark achievement for us as we set new industry benchmarks.”
Sujan Roy, head of International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has a lot more in store and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio in the Nepali market.”
Powered by the 1.2L Revotron engine, the Altroz delivers 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque. It offers the perfect balance between sporty driving dynamics and high fuel efficiency, with the multi drive modes: City and Eco. The widest car in the segment, it also provides full flat rear floor to maximise leg space.
The Tata Altroz is equipped with a long list of comfort and convenience features; including automatic climate control, seven-inch digital cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, ambient mood lightning, 90-degree opening doors, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers along with a host of other features. For the safety of the passengers, the Altroz comes with ABS, EBD, CSC and dual airbags as standard across all variants.
