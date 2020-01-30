Bridgestone SS outlet

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: ATC, the authorised distributor of Bridgestone tyres for Nepal, has officially inaugurated Bridgestone Sales and Service (SS) Outlet, in Gyaneshwor.

The outlet is the first-of-its-kind dedicated tyre sales and service centre that offers world-class services under one roof, as per a press release.

With its stateof-the-art service centre, the outlet offers services like digital tyre-health diagnostics, wheel alignment with international standard two-step scissor lift, wheel balancing, nitrogen inflation, tyre change, fitment and rotation.

The company is also preparing to offer additional services like changing mobile and battery, AC gas and many more in the coming days.

And in the long run the company has plans to do a feasibility study across other regions of the country and accordingly set up more such service centres. Bridgestone was established in 1931 with its corporate headquarters based in Tokyo, Japan.

A version of this article appears in print on January 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

