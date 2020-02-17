Buddha Air package

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Buddha Air is preparing to launch a two-day holiday package for Rajbiraj sector.

The airline company started flight operations in the Kathmandu-Rajbiraj route from February 1. Aiming to promote the religious destinations in Rajbiraj, Buddha Air is introducing a two-day holiday package for both domestic and foreign tourists, informed Abhishek Acharya, an official of Buddha Air.

“Rajbiraj has unique religious sites,” he said, “As a large number of tourists visit Rajbiraj every year for religious purposes, we are preparing this package to ease their travel and stay there.”

According to Acharya, the company is holding discussions with the concerned stakeholders to introduce the package soon.

