Buddha repatriates 16 Bangladeshis

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Buddha Air departed for Dhaka on Friday carrying 16 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Kathmandu due to the lockdown.

Along with this, Buddha Air has conducted three chartered flights to Dhaka during the lockdown period.

Prior to this, on April 15 the airline had repatriated 13 Bangladeshis while on April 28 it had conducted a chartered flight to evacuate a Nepali patient suffering from a disease.

Amid this, the Australian Embassy has announced its second repatriation flight. The embassy signed a memorandum of understanding with Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) on Friday for a flight scheduled on May 6.

The embassy has also discussed with NAC for another flight on May 15, which will be the final flight for Australians stranded in Nepal. Prior to this, NAC had conducted a chartered flight on April 1 carrying 257 Australian citizens.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook