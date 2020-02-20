CAN InfoTech 2020 receives more than 400,000 footfalls

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 19

The 26th edition of CAN InfoTech concluded here today, with most visitors making a beeline for start-up and innovation exhibitors.

The event that was observed by more than 400,000 visitors, had shifted its earlier focus from trading of ICT products to provide a platform to start-up businesses, according to the CAN Federation.

There were a total of 174 stalls at the event, with 26 stalls provided to start-up and innovation businesses for free this year. Moreover, a separate pavilion had been set up for the information technology colleges and their products.

Addressing the concluding session of the six-day event, Navaraj Kunwar, president of CAN Federation, said that the event this year had successfully conveyed the message that the CAN InfoTech is a platform for ICT sector rather than a hub for selling ICT products.

“In consideration of the general criticism in the earlier years that CAN InfoTech was more centred on the business aspect of ICT, the federation decided to focus on providing a platform for knowledge exchange this year,” he added.

As per the federation, visitors were also attracted towards discount offers made by several companies this year. During the event, Ncell distributed its SIM cards at one rupee, with discount offers on voice calls and data packs. Likewise, internet service providers WorldLink, Subisu, Vianet and others provided discount packages for visitors.

Meanwhile, firms trading in mobiles and other accessories provided discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Starting from this year, the federation has also organised CAN InfoTech outside the valley, namely in Itahari, Birgunj, Chitwan and Butwal.

The event is ongoing in Nepalgunj, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

In continuation of its annual trend, CAN InfoTech distributed awards to the best companies during the closing ceremony. Ncell Pvt Ltd and Vianet received best company awards during the event.

Likewise, SmartClick Automation Service received best start-up award. Smart- Click is a service software provider delivering artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for businesses.

A version of this article appears in print on February 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook