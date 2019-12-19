CCB’s new account

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Century Commercial Bank (CCB) has launched a new savings account titled ‘Century Savings Plus Account’ for its consumers.

As per the bank, the accountholders should maintain Rs 50,000 minimum deposit in this account to avail different facilities, including withdrawal of interest every three months at 6.5 per cent interest rate, health insurance worth up to Rs one million for life-threatening diseases through General Insurance.

Similarly, such accountholders will not have to bear extra charge on withdrawing money from ATM machines of other banks.

The accountholders will also get free locker facility, attractive facilities on digital banking and loans.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook