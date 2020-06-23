CDC appoints Rayamajhi its country representative for Nepal

Kathmandu, June 22
CDC Group Plc, the UK’s impact investor for Africa and South Asia, has appointed Rabi Rayamajhi as its country representative for Nepal.
Rayamajhi will be based at CDC’s representative office here, where he will work closely with CDC teams across Asia. He will help accelerate CDC’s commitment to invest more capital in Nepal, and support local businesses to advance their commercial success as they work to adopt internationally recognised environmental, social and governance standards.
He joins CDC at a time of uncertainty as the pandemic is challenging the lives of people, communities and businesses across Nepal. With a mandate that includes providing counter-cyclical financing during financial crises, CDC is playing a role in protecting jobs and businesses, as per a media release.
The firm’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has three areas of focus: ‘preserve’, ‘strengthen’ and ‘rebuild’.
CDC’s goal is to support the economic stability that will improve the lives of millions of people in Africa and South Asia, read more on its response framework here.
Srini Nagarajan, head of Asia at CDC, said, “Rabi’s expertise in private sector development and extensive knowledge of investment environment in Nepal will boost CDC’s priority of providing increased long-term capital support to businesses and bolstering sector growth in the country. He will be instrumental in strengthening our partnership with businesses and broadening our presence in Nepal, as we work to enhance corporate governance, develop environmental and social strategies, promoting skills and job creation that power its economy.”
Lisa Honan, acting UK ambassador and country director for DFID, Nepal, said, “While the current COVID crisis has adversely affected Nepal’s economy, there are also opportunities for investments to help ensure Nepal’s recovery is resilient to future shocks and promotes green growth. I hope CDC and others like them will seize these opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Rayamajhi said that he is ‘keen to get to work on developing local partnerships that will continue to boost business growth and improve the lives of millions of people’.
Rayamajhi joins CDC from Department for International Development (DFID), Nepal, where he was a private sector development adviser for four years and led projects in the financial and SME sectors. Prior to his role at DFID, Rayamajhi provided advisory support to the Investment Board Nepal in promoting foreign investment and executing large-scale infrastructure projects in waste management, hydropower and cement sectors.
Rayamajhi started his career at Standard Chartered Bank and has an MBA qualification from Singapore Management University.
Over the last 18 months, the CDC Group has made longterm commitments to three businesses that will help economically support thousands of local people through jobs, products and services. It made a direct investment of a $15 million in NMB Bank, one of Nepal’s leading commercial banks. This was followed by a $12 million investment into Nepal’s leading internet provider WorldLink, and a subsequent $21.9 million investment into the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydroelectric Project, which will supply clean and reliable electricity to millions of Nepalis.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
NEW YORK: Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission annou Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
SEOUL: Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections focused around its densely populated capital, stemming from a holiday in May. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previous Read More...
MADRID: Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travellers from neighbouring nations in an effort to revive a tourism industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said. Borders between European Union (EU) nations have reopened Read More...
More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,289,169 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terr Read More...
BARA: A man died when he came under a concrete mixer that overturned during canal construction work in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-23, Bara district, today. The deceased has been identified as Umakant Yadav of Surunga Municipality-9, Saptari district. According to police, the concrete mixer Read More...
ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, and overwhelmed hospitals are turning away patients. But the government is pushing ahead with opening up the country, trying to salvage a near-collapsed economy where millions have already slid into poverty Read More...