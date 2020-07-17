Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: CellPay has announced the name of the winner of ‘This 2020 Get Samsung Galaxy S20’ campaign, where the customer had the opportunity to win a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ through lucky draw.

Sujan Karki with his unique code number 196168 was announced as the winner of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20+ from the official Facebook Page of CellPay through a lucky draw done by Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bansha Acharya.

CellPay customers participated in this campaign simply by making transaction through CellPay minimum of Rs 20 in recharge, utility payment, P2P fund transfer through which they received the code number for lucky draw.

