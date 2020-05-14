Chinese aircraft lands at TIA with medicines

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Chinese air force aircraft carrying medicines and other medical equipment necessary to fight the coronavirus arrived on Wednesday at 9:00am at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The aircraft brought medical equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines from Chengdu, China.

As per a TIA source, along with PPE COVID-19 testing kits, gloves, boots, mask, goggles, boot covers and thermometers were brought in the aircraft.

The medical goods have been provided to Nepali Army as a support from China to fight against the virus. Prior to this, the Chinese government had also supported medical equipment to Nepal government.

