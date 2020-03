Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Citizens Bank International has announced it is contributing a total of Rs 4.9 million — Rs 700,000 per province — to the government’s COVID-19 Fund.

Issuing a press statement, the bank has said the support is expected to help in prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the country as well as offer some respite to vulnerable and low-income groups that have been most affected by the pandemic.

