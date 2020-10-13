Civil Mall’s Dashain, Tihar campaign

KATHMANDU: Civil Mall has announced attractive gift hampers for its customers on the occasion of the Dashain and Tihar festivals.
Customers purchasing goods worth more than Rs 1,000 will receive these gift vouchers and will be able to participate in a lucky draw of Yamaha FZ bike, said Amir Thakuri, marketing manager of Civil Mall.
Similarly, every week one lucky winner will receive a cash voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Gyapu, an online shopping platform, while customers purchasing goods using NIC Asia Bank card can get five per cent discount on every purchase.
Meanwhile, Xceltrip is sponsoring a gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 every week for one lucky winner while one lucky winner can win a Pokhara trip for two nights and three days with accommodation at Bodhi Suite.
On the occasion of the festive season, Civil Mall is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on every purchase.
A version of this article appears in print on October 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers dedicated their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter crash in January united and motivated the team in a year full of challenges. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in the crash near Los Angeles, Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: Changunarayan Municipality office has shut down its services since Sunday until further notice after some of its employees tested positive to COVID-19. Mayor Som Prasad Mishra said that the municipality office had to be closed since the employees had to stay in isolation and the contac Read More...
DHADING: A bus caught fire in Thakre Rural Municipality-1 along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district on Monday morning. The bus (Na 5 Kha 690) heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Simle. According to Simle-based police post, fire erupted in the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) has formulated teams to systematize the food testing and monitoring activities to intensify the food monitoring in view of the approaching festivals. According to Santosh Dahal, Deputy Spokesperson at DFTQC, cases have been fi Read More...
BEIJING: Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found, the government announced Monday. The announcement broke a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China rep Read More...
Johnson to tighten restrictions on some areas Pubs and restaurants in focus across England Hospitality industry takes legal action Anger rises at economic cost of restrictions LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress' Joint General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Thapa has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Thapa was admitted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu yesterday on suffering from pneumonia. The NC leader and his wife Sangita Thapa tested positive for the infection Read More...
BERLIN: An icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international effort to study the high Arctic has returned to its homeport in Germany carrying a wealth of data that will help researchers better predict climate change in the decades to come. The RV Polarstern arrived Monday in the North S Read More...