Civil Mall’s Dashain, Tihar campaign

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Civil Mall has announced attractive gift hampers for its customers on the occasion of the Dashain and Tihar festivals.

Customers purchasing goods worth more than Rs 1,000 will receive these gift vouchers and will be able to participate in a lucky draw of Yamaha FZ bike, said Amir Thakuri, marketing manager of Civil Mall.

Similarly, every week one lucky winner will receive a cash voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Gyapu, an online shopping platform, while customers purchasing goods using NIC Asia Bank card can get five per cent discount on every purchase.

Meanwhile, Xceltrip is sponsoring a gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 every week for one lucky winner while one lucky winner can win a Pokhara trip for two nights and three days with accommodation at Bodhi Suite.

On the occasion of the festive season, Civil Mall is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on every purchase.

A version of this article appears in print on October 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook