CNI hands over PPE

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) has handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Department of Health Services to intensify the government’s work of preventing spread of coronavirus.

CNI President Satish Kumar More handed over 49 safety kits to Narayan Dhakal, director general of the department. The CNI has also expressed commitment to provide more safety kits to the department in the future.

CNI President More further assured that the confederation is always ready to support the government in this critical situation.

A version of this article appears in print on March 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

