Coke pledges Rs 80m

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Coca-Cola in Nepal has pledged an initial support of Rs 80 million towards providing support to frontline health staff, emergency workers, waste workers and those impacted the most during these uncertain times.

The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola, aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 100,000 livelihoods across the country during this unprecedented time, as per a press statement.

Coca-Cola in Nepal has adopted proactive steps to support the communities by providing immediate relief through enhancement of health infrastructure, essential medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers and emergency workers who are working tirelessly to keep the country safe.

In addition, the company is extending support with beverages to emergency workers and food relief packages to the impacted communities dependent on daily wages.

The initiations are carried out in joint efforts with partners, NGOs and communities.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook