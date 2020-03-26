Consumption of internet soars

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 25

With the nationwide lockdown in place, internet consumption has surged by 50 per cent compared to normal times.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal (ISPAN) has said that it has seen the highest increase in internet usage after people have been forced to remain indoors.

Internet service providers have urged consumers to limit their internet usage citing soaring demand.

Bhoj Raj Bhatta, chairperson of ISPAN, said that along with the rise in consumption, the ISPs are struggling to cope with the demand.

“With the internet demand also surging in India, we are unable to get additional bandwidth here,” he said, adding that as the number of users grows, so will the problem of slowdown in internet speed.

